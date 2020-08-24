County maintenance building nears completion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — County employees have been delayed moving into the county maintenance and search and rescue building on the corner of Mulberry Avenue and 5th Street due to an issue with the fire alarm system, Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday.

During the regular meeting, Nolan said the holdup was with the vendor for the fire alarm. He said there had been a minor correction with a form the vendor had sent almost a month ago. After the correction was made, the representative of the vendor had fallen out of contact with the county. Nolan said the county should have had the corrected paperwork Monday morning.

“We are still unclear why that was such a difficult process to get through,” he said. “We had to have that agreement in place to clear out some of the faults we are showing in the fire alarm which would allow the fire chief and the city to sign off on the fire alarm. Once that is clear we will get the final inspection scheduled with the fire chief and with the city and we will have our occupancy.”