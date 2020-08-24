County maintenance building nears completion

MUSCATINE — County employees have been delayed moving into the county maintenance and search and rescue building on the corner of Mulberry Avenue and 5th Street due to an issue with the fire alarm system, Mike Nolan of Horizon Architecture told the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors Monday.
During the regular meeting, Nolan said the holdup was with the vendor for the fire alarm. He said there had been a minor correction with a form the vendor had sent almost a month ago. After the correction was made, the representative of the vendor had fallen out of contact with the county. Nolan said the county should have had the corrected paperwork Monday morning.
“We are still unclear why that was such a difficult process to get through,” he said. “We had to have that agreement in place to clear out some of the faults we are showing in the fire alarm which would allow the fire chief and the city to sign off on the fire alarm. Once that is clear we will get the final inspection scheduled with the fire chief and with the city and we will have our occupancy.”
He also said there was a small problem with the landing of the rail on the side of the building. When it was installed it was supposed to be at the same level as the sidewalk, however when it was placed it was off by about three inches. Because of the issue, the city is requiring additional hand railing to be installed. This is in progress.
Nolan said those are the last major items to complete the building and the construction crews are working through punch list items.
The building had been slated to open April 1, but due to the COVID-19 epidemic work on the building slowed. Once complete, the building will house county general maintenance staff in one location. It will also house the search and rescue team, which has a building, but it’s located in a flood plain. This new location would also give the team easy access to the Mississippi River, the primary setting for most of their work.
The 5,200-square-foot building that will have storage and operations areas for county maintenance and search and rescue. The total cost of the project is $1,360,310.63. Nolan said the cost was higher than anticipated, but wanted to make a "right size building" and he said the design accomplished that.
Nolan said recently the mechanical plumbing contractor had done a walk-through of the building with county staff and discovered a few issues. The items have been added to the punch list.
