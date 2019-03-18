MUSCATINE — As much of the western side of the state is under water, Muscatine County Emergency Management suggests county supervisors consider issuing a disaster declaration.
"We're probably going to have a situation where we're going to get near or be in major flood levels," Director Brian Wright said Monday morning to the Muscatine County Board of Supervisors.
Wright reported the Mississippi River is 19.24 feet, moderate flood stage for the area. Major flood stage is 20 feet or more with the record set at 25.6 feet in July 1993. The Cedar River, which bisects the county, is 15.16 feet and expected to rise over the next few days into the major flood stage of 16 feet or more. The river hit a major flood record in 2008 of 23.4 feet in Muscatine County.
Last week, Gov. Kim Reynolds issued disaster proclamations for 36 Iowa counties that are ongoing in response to flooding and flash flooding. Declaring an emergency, Wright said, provides emergency management with access to more critical infrastructure, and helps residents affected by the disaster apply for state or federal assistance. For the county to apply for assistance it must meet the public assistance damage threshold per capita of $3.78 per capita or about $162,000.
He said the county received a request from the City of Muscatine for sandbags, plastic and water pumps. The county delivered on the sandbags and plastic, and the pumps will be better used elsewhere until flooding worsens.
When major flooding will hit depends on the weather. Wright said warming of the upper basin, which includes Minnesota and Wisconsin, is expected along with above normal rainfall. The northern states have 10-20 inches of snow on the ground, equaling three inches of water eventually flowing down area waterways. The melt flowing into tributaries such as the Wapsi, Maquoketa and Rock rivers and streams could lead to moderate to major flooding through April, he said.
"It's just one of those unknowns," he said.
During an online presentation Friday with the National Weather Service, Wright said he asked the hydrologist what the chances are of reaching flood levels equal to the 1993 flood. The hydrologist said there's a 50-50 chance.
To declare an emergency, the emergency manager would make an item on the agenda to go before the board. With unpredictability of current flooding, the board discussed the possibility of needing to declare an emergency with short notice. Supervisors may call an emergency meeting to be held in 24 hours to enact such a motion.
