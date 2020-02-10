County property tax askings will increase five cents per $1000 of taxable valuation

MUSCATINE — This year the annual Muscatine County tax levy will increase by five cents per $1,000 of taxable valuation due in part to the possibility of Muscatine County changing mental health districts.
The proposed fiscal year 2020/21 budget, which will be voted on after a public hearing at 9 a.m. March 16, shows an increase in the total tax levy from last year’s rate of $10.80 to $10.85. The rate is the result of funding being altered to accommodate a 22-cent increase in the amount levied for mental health services and a 10-cent increase in the debt service levy to fund several projects this year.
“Other than that (the mental health fund) it should be a pretty status quo budget,” Muscatine County supervisor chair Jeff Sorensen said. “With the mental health funding we are going to look at a slight levy increase countywide.”
Sorensen commented the 22-cent mental health increase is contingent on the county being inducted into the Southeast Iowa Link region. If it is not, the amount the county can levy for mental health by law will decrease. If the county has to remain in the Eastern Iowa Mental Health region, the levy would drop by about $250,000, or about five cents per $1,000.
Budget Administrator Sherry Seright expects property values to increase about two percent this year. She also said the amount in the general fund is being dropped to make up for the increase in the mental health and debt service funds. She commented the debt service fund is increasing to fund several projects the county has planned in the coming year. She also said the supervisors decided since interest rates are low to proceed with the projects in the coming year.
This year the general fund is estimated to get $7,222,151, down $416,994 for last year’s budget; the general supplemental fund is looking at a $88,042 increase to $5,715,817; the mental health fund will be increased by $467,151 to $1,782,842; the rural services fund is increasing $67,888 to $2,723,659; and debt service is increasing $240,033 to $1,559,046.
The supervisors also voted to hold a public hearing on the proposed maximum county general services and county rural services maximum property tax at 9 a.m. Feb. 24. During discussion, Sorensen commented that holding a public hearing for just those funds rather than all the funds didn’t make sense.
“The reason we have to hold the first public hearing of two is, I think, an increase of 2.5%,” Seright said. “All we are doing is capturing new valuation. It’s enough that we need to publish this.”
