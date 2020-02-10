MUSCATINE COUNTY - Captain Ardyth Slight from the Muscatine County Sheriff's Office reported that on Sunday, Feb. 9, The Muscatine County Sheriff's office was notified of a white male mid 30-40 years of age impersonating a police officer.
This incident happened around 5 a.m. Sunday in the area of Hwy 6 and Moscow Road when he conducted a traffic stop on the caller. The caller said she was pulled over by a black or dark colored Ford Focus that displayed flashing red and blue light in its front windshield.
Captain Slight shared that an investigation is currently ongoing, and so far no new information has been gathered. She did however give some advice to residents to help them be aware of impersonators.
"A police officer is going to display a badge," said Slight, "They're going to appear as if they're in uniform and have some distinguishing marks about them." She encouraged residents to be observant about an officer's uniform and vehicle if they are stopped. Proper identification, uniform, and vehicle markings as well as the officer asking for the appropriate things are all very clear and obvious indicators that the officer is legitimate.
"I know we all get a little excited sometimes when the police are in our rear view mirror, but if residents do get stopped by somebody they believe not to be the police, don't roll your window down and instead call 911." The Muscatine County Joint Communications Center will be able to help residents identify whether or not the officer stopping them is real or an impersonator.
"I just want people to know and feel safe in their cars," Slight continued, "They don't have to roll down the window right away." As a reminder, if any residents have any additional information regarding this or any other similar incident, they are asked to call the Sheriff's Office at (563) 264-0188 Ext. 109, 115 or 118.
