MUSCATINE — A county leader offered a reminder to those who take advantage of Muscatine's outdoor areas: safety first.
Muscatine County Conservation Director Curt Weiss told the county board of supervisors Monday the beach at Deep Lakes Park had seen many visitors on weekends in July without any problems. Supervisor Jeff Sorensen said he had received a few comments from the public about officers strictly enforcing the rules at the beach and understood the reasons for it.
"We want to keep people safe," Weiss said.
The swimming boundaries mark an area that is 5 feet at its deepest. If swimmers get outside that area, he said, "we don't know what it is."
"It could go from 2 feet to 10 feet. That's just how those sand pits work."
He said there have also been problems with people in kayaks not wearing life jackets. State law requires anyone under the age of 13 to wear a life jacket, he said, and anyone older has to have one with them on a boat or watercraft.
"We don't want anybody to drown out there," he said. "We just want them to be safe."
Weiss sent three people home this past weekend to get life jackets. Supervisor Santos Saucedo suggested conservation offer life jacket rentals at the beach.
In other park updates, the cabins at Deep Lakes Park are "still going in," Weiss told the board. He said the four cabins will be placed at the originally planned site on Lake Ivy inside the Pettibone Avenue entrance. Though the roads to get to the location were well underwater during spring flooding, the cabins, had they already been placed, would have been "high and dry," Weiss said. Adjustments will be made to where the electrical components are housed within the cabins.
New bathrooms will be installed in Discovery Park the week of Sept. 2 near the Old Barn. The new playground, also near the barn, is now open off of the Harmony Lane entrance. Weiss said it has gotten a lot of use and conservation has heard positive feedback. The structure has animals carved into the equipment for children to find.
Resurfacing of the parking lots and roads will be done the week of Sept. 9 by Illowa. A connector road will also be paved between the old and new sections of the park.
Muscatine County Chief Deputy Sheriff Ardyth Slight presented a memorandum of understanding to the board for a portion of a federal justice award. The Muscatine County Police Department was tentatively awarded a Justice Assistance Grant Direct Award for $18,879. Muscatine City Council approved an MOU for the award last Thursday during its regular meeting.
As required by the state's Office of Drug Control Policy, 20% of the award, or $3,775.80, will go to the Muscatine County Drug Task Force and the remainder will be divided between municipal police and the Sheriff's Office, with $7,551.60 each.
Slight said the federal funding is for equipment purchases such as cameras or software and not for employee salaries or wages. The award will be used to buy body cameras for law enforcement at the county jail and courthouse, she said. The department will also purchase investigative software allowing officers to track down stolen items that have been pawned, two dry suits for water rescue and batteries for tasers.
County Engineer Keith White gave an update on county construction projects and made a request for two tandem trucks. The board approved the request at $249,000 from Twin Bridges Truck City in Davenport with the addition that the department sell off one of two extra trucks.
White said he will meet with FEMA representatives Tuesday along with County Conservation and Planning and Zoning to discuss the flood recovery effort.
"Hopefully, we can get something moving forward on that," White said.
The county was added to the federal public assistance list in April and individual assistance list in July.
Supervisors set a public hearing for 9 a.m. Monday, Aug. 19 to receive comment on the proposed plans, specifications, form of contract and estimate of cost for the Muscatine County General Services Maintenance Building Project. The total cost is estimated at $1,360,310.63, which includes a 5,200-square-foot building that will have storage and operations areas for county maintenance, and search and rescue. Parking at the facility is also part of the planned project and calculated into the total cost.
Chairman Nathan Mather was absent.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.