Court to set city lawsuit trial date at June 30 teleconference

MUSCATINE — On June 30, attorneys for former city administrator Gregg Mandsager will meet with attorneys for the city and five current and former city officials he is suing for damages to determine the date of the trial.
According to a court filing from Judge Henry Latham, A trial scheduling conference will be held over the phone at the Muscatine County Courthouse at 10:45 a.m. June 30. Attorneys for all parties are required to participate. Prior to the conference, all attorneys must file trial scheduling and discovery plans. The trial date agreed on will be a firm date and continuances will not be granted, unless for a crucial cause.
Mandsager was removed from his position on Dec. 5, 2019. On Feb. 17, he filed suit against the city and several council members individually, alleging wrongful termination, disability discrimination and retaliatory and vindictive conduct by the mayor and city council. The suit requests relief from suffered damages, including past wage loss, future lost wages, emotional distress and other damages allowed by law.
The suit is leveled at the city as well as Mayor Diana Broderson, council members Kelcey Brackett, Osmond Malcolm, Nadine Brockert and former council member Santos Saucedo — the mayor and the four council members who voted to end Mandsager’s contract. No specific amount of damages are cited, but the suit says the court has jurisdiction over the matter as the value far exceeds small claims and expedited case rule jurisdictional amounts.
Mandsager had been city administrator since 2009 and had recently been given a pay increase after a performance evaluation. During the Oct. 17, 2019, meeting, Brackett had requested the council discuss Mandsager’s contract, citing concerns about a new document city staff was required to sign. The document requires city workers to immediately report to the city administrator any time they have a work-related conversation with an elected official. An ordinance had previously prohibited elected officials from directly communicating with city staff about work-related issues, but the ordinance was updated to allow meetings and work-related conversations.
During the Dec. 5, 2019, meeting, Brackett cited a lack of confidence in Mandsager’s ability to act as city administrator, saying there had been several times when Mandsager had been given directives by the council but continued doing the opposite. The suit says no specific example was cited. Mandsager was on medical leave and not present when the vote to end his contract was made. The suit says Mandsager was being treated at the Mayo Clinic and the condition constituted a disability. After the meeting, a citizen objected to not being given a chance to speak on the subject. Broderson said she had accidentally skipped over the public comment on the agenda but that she would not have allowed the public to speak on the issue, as it involved a city employee.
In January 2020, Mandsager appealed the order of removal, requesting a hearing. The hearing was continued because of COVID-19 concerns but is now moot because the council has hired Carol Webb as city administrator.
The suit claims Mandsager was the victim of defamation, intentional recklessness or negligent infliction of emotional distress by Broderson. That was the subject of a previous lawsuit. A civil conspiracy is also cited in the suit, claiming the defendants had conspired to have Mandsager terminated. It also says there had been intentional interference with the contract, alleging Broderson had conspired with the other defendants to remove Mandsager. A jury trial has been requested.
The city filed an answer to the suit on March 25, denying many of the allegations and in many cases cited a lack of information from which the beliefs were formed or saying many of the allegations were hearsay.