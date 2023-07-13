Courtney Joens will be the next head coach of the Muskie Girls Basketball team.

Muscatine High School announced the hire this week.

Prior to coming to Muscatine, she served as head coach at West Liberty High School. Joens also has her own program in Iowa City, Joens Basketball Academy.

Joens publicly stated that she was “super excited” to have this new opportunity to both lead the team and be a part of the Muscatine and MHS communities.

“I’m looking forward to working with the girls and helping to develop this team and the youth program to get to a high level where we compete for conference championships and state tournament berths,” she said.

Originally from Iowa City, Joens went on to play basketball at the University of Illinois for four years, all while earning a Bachelor’s degree in Sports Management.

“We are excited to have Coach Joens join the Muskie team. Her passion and knowledge of the game will be a great asset for Muskie Girls Basketball," MHS Activities Director Mike Henson said in a press release.