COVID-19: Muscatine Community College prepares for possible class suspension

MUSCATINE — While Muscatine Community College has been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus, and is keeping students informed, a time may come soon when the college will have to take more drastic steps to contain the spread of the virus.

With less than a week until the college’s spring break, MCC President Naomi DeWinter said contingency plans are being made for classes to be delivered to students online as a measure to contain the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak. This is not an option the college plans to implement at the moment, DeWinter said the situation in Iowa with the coronavirus is rapidly changing and the school hopes to be prepared for any eventuality.

“We are making all the technical preparations for that,” she said. “A lot of our classes already employ a hybrid format so every class has what’s known as a shell within the learning system and we can just turn it on. It’s already being used for assignments and grading. Just like anything else we have a range of faculty who use that tool from occasionally to all the time. We are technically capable of doing it, but we will also offer training to those who don’t use it as much as others.”