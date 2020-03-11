COVID-19: Muscatine Community College prepares for possible class suspension

MUSCATINE — While Muscatine Community College has been monitoring the spread of COVID-19, a novel coronavirus, and is keeping students informed, a time may come soon when the college will have to take more drastic steps to contain the spread of the virus.
With less than a week until the college’s spring break, MCC President Naomi DeWinter said contingency plans are being made for classes to be delivered to students online as a measure to contain the spread of a COVID-19 outbreak. This is not an option the college plans to implement at the moment, DeWinter said the situation in Iowa with the coronavirus is rapidly changing and the school hopes to be prepared for any eventuality.
“We are making all the technical preparations for that,” she said. “A lot of our classes already employ a hybrid format so every class has what’s known as a shell within the learning system and we can just turn it on. It’s already being used for assignments and grading. Just like anything else we have a range of faculty who use that tool from occasionally to all the time. We are technically capable of doing it, but we will also offer training to those who don’t use it as much as others.”
On Wednesday, the state Board of Regents – the nine-person board overseeing the University of Iowa, Iowa State University and the University of Northern Iowa – instructed colleges to suspend face-to-face instruction for at least two weeks after spring break. Grinnell College has already announced students will be sent home for the remainder of the semester to finish their classes online.
So far, 14 presumptive cases of the coronavirus have been found in Iowa, in both the eastern and western parts of the state. In Johnson County, 13 cases were reported, and one person is hospitalized in critical condition in Iowa City. So far no fatalities have been reported as a result of the virus. Also, as of Wednesday, 38 states and the District of Columbia are reporting confirmed cases.
The regents have also extended the travel ban for the universities, which prohibits international travel by students, faculty and staff.
DeWinter said she attended a webinar from the Iowa Department of Public Health about two weeks ago, addressing the outbreak. She said any decision about whether to suspend in-person classes would be a district-wide decision from the Eastern Iowa Community Colleges.
Alan Campbell, associate director for marketing and communications from EICC, said with the constantly evolving situation regarding the virus, there is no hard and fast rule about when to suspend classes. He said the EICC administration and emergency planning personnel are monitoring the situation and keeping up to date with the information.
“This is evolving, if not by the hour at least daily, so at the current time we are working on increasing our online capabilities so we can offer those classes, but right now we are planning on offering classes as normal,” he said.
Campbell said the decision to offer exclusively online classes would be made by the college cabinet and the chancellor. He said the decision would be made with a great deal of input from local health departments.
On Wednesday, the World Health Organization declared COVID-19 a pandemic. The death toll in the U.S. from the virus is at 29, according to the Centers for Disease Control’s web site.