COVID-19 cases increase in Louisa County as positivity rate jumps to 7.3%

WAPELLO — Louisa County is again experiencing an increase in the number of positive COVID-19 cases, Louisa County Public Health Service (LCPHS) Administrator Roxanne Smith told the board of supervisors during its regular weekly meeting Tuesday.

“Unfortunately, our numbers have gone up a little bit the last couple of weeks,” she said during her monthly department update to the board.

Smith said the latest reporting numbers from the state showed the county’s positivity rate was 7.3%.

“That’s up a little bit,” she said, adding that the county had been hovering around 5% for a while.

“Right now that 14-day running total of positive cases is at 33. It had been near 20 for quite a while,” Smith said, suggesting the count might actually be slightly lower.

She said some of her staff had been busy making contact calls related to COVID-19 cases.

“It takes some time to get everyone called,” she said.

Meanwhile, Smith said she was continuing with efforts to prepare for the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine, once one becomes available.

“I’ve been working with our partners in the county getting provider agreements signed," she said.