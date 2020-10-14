COVID-19 cases increase in Louisa County increasing positivity rate to 7.3 percent

The agreements, which are being presented to long-term care facilities, doctors’ offices, pharmacies and other medical providers, will be required for any facility or office planning to receive the vaccine through the LCPHS.

“They have to sign the provider agreement if they want to receive some of that state COVID vaccine when it comes in,” Smith said, explaining a vaccination priority list would be used once the vaccine distribution began.

“They don’t have a date on any shipment or anything like that,” she cautioned the board, explaining the current work was just to have the logistics established once a vaccine is released.

Meanwhile, Smith said the regular health protocols were still being implemented in the county, with the major seasonal concern facing the county now the flu.

Smith said a community flu clinic would be held Friday at the Congregate Meal site in Columbus Junction from 9-11 a.m.

She also reported a recent clinic was held at the Letts Methodist Church, which only recently reopened after closing during the COVID-19 pandemic earlier this year.

A flu clinic in Morning Sun will be held Oct. 27.