COVID-19 exposures cause new policy

Quigley said the policy had also been reviewed by Louisa County Human Resources Consultant Paul Greufe and Louisa County Attorney Adam Parsons, but county treasurer Vicki Frank said she had not seen the proposal and that county assessor Cathy Smith and county recorder Tammy Hayes also had not seen anything.

“I probably know what it says, but I would like to see it,” Frank said.

After learning the proposal apparently had not been reviewed by most of the county’s department heads, Griffin acknowledged the board’s intention to approve the protocols likely was premature.

“I guess I pushed that too fast,” he said.

The board then agreed to table any decision until next to give department heads time to review the proposal and make any suggestions.

In the meantime, county auditor Sandi Elliott, who attended the meeting by Zoom, indicated her office might reopen in a few days, although she did not provide any specific date.

In other action, the supervisors approved an enhanced security (cyber) service memorandum and also discussed adding new security cameras in the courthouse with IT consultant Jon Hartman, RNS, Muscatine.