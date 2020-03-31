COVID-19 related death reported in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE – During her daily update on the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Muscatine County has had its first death as a result of the disease.
According to a press release from Reynolds’ office, the victim was a female resident aged 41-60 with an underlying health condition. No other information has been released due to patient privacy laws. The release also reported an additional 73 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including two people between 41 and 60 and one between 61 and 80 in Muscatine County. Iowa now has a total of 497 confirmed cases and Muscatine County has 16. Also, in Iowa there have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date.
“This is sad for our county and it makes my heart hurt for this individual, this individual’s family, their friends and co-workers and all their connections,” Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. “It’s terrible. It’s terrible for each person in the United States and the world who is experiencing loss because of COVID-19.”
She stressed the best things people can do is to stay home and wash their hands frequently if they have to go out.
According to a press release from MCPH, about 80 percent of Iowans infected with COVID-19 will experience only mild to moderate illness. Most mildly ill people do not need to go to a health care provider or be tested for COVID-19.
You have free articles remaining.
Roby Williams said practicing social distancing and staying away from gatherings of people is important. Right now the public health department is working hard to keep information flowing. She said information is changing rapidly.
“We need people to stop gathering and stop letting their kids hang out at other friends’ houses,” Roby Williams said. “We need people to follow the guidelines provided by the World Health Organization, the CDC and the Iowa Department of Public Health.”
She said the virus will continue to wreak havoc on the community and the best way for people to protect their loved ones is to stay put. She said people considered essential personnel who have to work should follow all the precautions set out by the state to be safe. She also said people feeling even slightly sick should stay home.
Mayor Diana Broderson said the city is sure to stay current with state and federal recommendations and guidelines.
“The governor has not issued a shelter in place order but many mandates have been enacted,” she said. “Please continue to refer to the governor’s web site for a complete list of recommendations for the state of Iowa.”
Roby Williams also said people who want up-to-date information on the spread of the virus should visit coronavirus.iowa.gov/.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!