COVID-19 related death reported in Muscatine County

MUSCATINE – During her daily update on the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Iowa, Gov. Kim Reynolds announced Muscatine County has had its first death as a result of the disease.

According to a press release from Reynolds’ office, the victim was a female resident aged 41-60 with an underlying health condition. No other information has been released due to patient privacy laws. The release also reported an additional 73 cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, including two people between 41 and 60 and one between 61 and 80 in Muscatine County. Iowa now has a total of 497 confirmed cases and Muscatine County has 16. Also, in Iowa there have been a total of 6,888 negative tests to date.

“This is sad for our county and it makes my heart hurt for this individual, this individual’s family, their friends and co-workers and all their connections,” Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said. “It’s terrible. It’s terrible for each person in the United States and the world who is experiencing loss because of COVID-19.”

She stressed the best things people can do is to stay home and wash their hands frequently if they have to go out.