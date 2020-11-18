COVID-19 slowing new nursing admissions, public health director reports

WAPELLO - The Louisa County Public Health Service will temporarily decline new home health/skilled nursing admissions because of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in Louisa County.

LCPHS Administrator Roxanne Smith notified the Louisa County Board of Health of her decision during the board’s meeting Tuesday. Smith said the current 14-day running total of cases in the county stood at 149; and with little help coming from the state for contact tracing, her staff was spread too thin to take on any new admissions.

“With only two nurses and then me in the office by myself trying to do COVID, I need them here helping with the public health side of things,” Smith explained to the board.

She pointed out the state had only conducted contact tracing of two cases over the past two weeks, meaning she and her staff were left trying to determine close contacts with the remaining cases.

Smith said she hoped the shut-down would be short, but indicated with the state seeing an average positivity rate of nearly 23%, was not optimistic.

“We’re definitely not going in the right direction,” she said.

On a more positive note, Smith reported all four school districts in the county were now operating under mask mandates.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}