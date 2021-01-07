COVID-19 vaccinations continue in Louisa County

Others her department have been or will be offering vaccinations to will include local medical providers and staff, dental staff, chiropractic offices and staff, pharmacies, direct care workers in congregate living sites, home health and people who provide medical transport.

“That’s kind of the list of people we have hit so far,” she said.

Smith said her department received its first supply of vaccinations during the week of Dec. 21 and has been busy providing shots. She also said that is expected to continue.

“We’re booked full through the rest of the week,” she said, explaining 10 appointments are made for each vaccine vial, which then has to be used within six hours of being opened.

“Anyone can call and make an appointment as long as they meet that 1A requirement,” she said.

The actual number of vaccinations has not been released, although she said the state was working to update its coronavirus webpage at www.coronavirus.iowa.gov to report how many vaccinations had been given in each county.

“That will be a place people can go when it goes live to see how many,” Smith said.