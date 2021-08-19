COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to be available to all Americans on Sept. 20

On the subject of cases where someone who tested positive was vaccinated, Williams said that was not unanticipated.

“What the vaccine is helping to deter are those extreme cases of hospitalization, severe reaction and/or death,” she said.

Williams said about 90% of residents who are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Vaccines are still the primary way to stop the spread of the virus and prevent it from continuing to mutate.

“The more people we can get the vaccine into, the more we will be protected as an overall society,” Williams said, “The virus will continue to morph and change itself in order to stay alive, so our rates will continue going up if we continue having people who aren’t vaccinated. If we can get to 90% of the county vaccinated, I think we’ll continue to see a decrease in cases.”

As research continues on both COVID-19 and the vaccines, residents are asked to remain informed and prevent the spread of the virus by either getting vaccinated or wearing face coverings while in populated areas.