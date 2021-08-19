COVID-19 vaccine booster shots to be available to all Americans on Sept. 20

MUSCATINE — Medical experts from Health and Human Services announced Wednesday that starting Sept. 20, all Americans are eligible to receive a COVID-19 booster shot.
This announcement comes after data from HHS, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration, suggested that vaccines provide less protection against the coronavirus over time.
Muscatine County Public Health Director Christy Roby Williams said she and her colleagues expected the announcement of a booster shot.
“I feel confident in the relationships we have established throughout the county with pharmacies and physicians to support and assist with any vaccine, including the booster,” Williams said. “The part that is unknown at this time is what roll-out will look like from federal to state to local level.”
According to research, vaccine effectiveness against COVID-19 associated hospitalization during the first 2-12 weeks following full vaccination is 86%. This number drops to 84% effectiveness after 12 weeks. The vaccine ist 90% effective against COVID-19-associated hospitalization, while those who were immunocompromised saw a 63% effectiveness rate against hospitalization.
The CDC recommends people with moderate to severely compromised immune systems receive an additional dose of either the Pfizer or the Moderna vaccine four weeks after their second dose.
“At this point in time, anyone that has an immunocompromised diagnosis can get their third vaccine from any pharmacy, doctor’s office or public health,” Williams said. Immunocompromised residents should get a booster shot as soon as possible. All other residents age 12 and older will be able to receive a booster shot starting Sept. 20.
For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, at this time the CDC is not recommending they get a booster of Pfizer or Moderna. Williams said she expected a booster to come out for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine as well, although there is no time frame for that.
“I would encourage residents to hang tight if they originally received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” she said.
Muscatine County Public Health has reported that while 59% of eligible residents in Muscatine County are fully vaccinated, the county has still seen 81 new COVID-19 cases since last week. That brings Muscatine County’s seven-day positive test average to 10.3%, with the 14-day average being 9%.
“We’ve continued to watch the CDC’s data dashboard on community transmission, and (Muscatine County) has been marked at a high transmission level for well over a month,” Williams said, adding that she had anticipated a spike. “The Delta variant is what we’re seeing the most of, and for residents that are unvaccinated, that variant is the one that’s likely to make them the most ill.”
On the subject of cases where someone who tested positive was vaccinated, Williams said that was not unanticipated.
“What the vaccine is helping to deter are those extreme cases of hospitalization, severe reaction and/or death,” she said.
Williams said about 90% of residents who are currently hospitalized for COVID-19 have not been vaccinated. Vaccines are still the primary way to stop the spread of the virus and prevent it from continuing to mutate.
“The more people we can get the vaccine into, the more we will be protected as an overall society,” Williams said, “The virus will continue to morph and change itself in order to stay alive, so our rates will continue going up if we continue having people who aren’t vaccinated. If we can get to 90% of the county vaccinated, I think we’ll continue to see a decrease in cases.”
As research continues on both COVID-19 and the vaccines, residents are asked to remain informed and prevent the spread of the virus by either getting vaccinated or wearing face coverings while in populated areas.
“Individuals can continue modeling the way. When we have large community events, I would encourage the public to wear face coverings because Delta is definitely in our county, and it’s making some people very ill. If we can continue modeling the way with the mitigation efforts that we know to be successful, we can hopefully level off and/or decrease our county’s case numbers,” Williams said.