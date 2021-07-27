COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Muscatine Aquatic Center community room. United Way volunteers will assist Muscatine County Public Health to run the clinic. Vaccines are free, insurance is not needed, and anyone can walk in. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. People are asked to bring their IDs. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 563-263-0122.