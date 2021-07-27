 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held
0 comments
alert top story

COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19 vaccine clinic to be held

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the community room at Muscatine Aquatic Center. United Way volunteers will assist Muscatine County Public Health to run the clinic. Vaccines are free; insurance is not needed. Walk-ins are welcome. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. People are asked to bring their IDs. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 563-263-0122. 

 DAVID HOTLE

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

A COVID-19 vaccine clinic will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday in the Muscatine Aquatic Center community room. United Way volunteers will assist Muscatine County Public Health to run the clinic. Vaccines are free, insurance is not needed, and anyone can walk in. Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines will be available. People are asked to bring their IDs. Children under 17 must be accompanied by an adult. For more information, call 563-263-0122. 

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News