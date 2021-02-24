COVID-19 webinar planned for Muscatine business owners

MUSCATINE — In conjunction with UnityPoint Health-Trinity Muscatine, the Greater Muscatine Chamber of Commerce and Industry will host a second virtual webinar for businesses to discuss the rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The webinar will be held at noon Tuesday, March 9. The meeting is expected to last for an hour and will include information from Muscatine Public Health director Christy Roby Williams and director of clinical operations Noel Bush. Some topics that will be covered include how far along the community is in the vaccination process, where community members can go to receive the vaccine, and information small business owner can provide to their employees.

“This is the second edition,” chamber president and CEO Erik Reader said. “The first was on Jan. 19 and laid out some of the groundwork.”

He said the meetings are to allow health care workers to provide helpful tips on issues such as how a business should respond if an entire department is out. Reader also said the distribution of the vaccine through businesses would be discussed.

Muscatine small business owners are encouraged to join the meeting.

“If there are any questions about COVID-19, this is a good time to ask,” Reader said.