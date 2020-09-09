COVID cases in Louisa County trend down, supervisors learn Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WAPELLO — The weekly meetings of the Louisa County Board of Supervisors continue to have a focus on COVID-19. During their meeting on Tuesday, the supervisors learned the number of active cases of the disease in the county is starting to trend down, after increasing over the past couple of weeks.

Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith provided that bit of good news during her monthly department update to the board.

Smith, who attended the meeting by Zoom, told the board the number of active cases in the county was now 13, which was a drop from the 20 cases that had been reported in the county on Sept. 2.

Smith had previously reported in August that the number of active cases in the county had been one. Despite the increase, Smith indicated Tuesday the most recent drop was encouraging.

She also told the board that Louisa County had one of the lowest positivity rates in the area with 4.8 percent. She said Muscatine County’s rate was 6.7 percent, Des Moines County stood at 7.8 percent and Washington County was at 5.7 percent. Henry County’s rate of 14.6 percent was significant above the other nearby counties, but Smith said much of that was attributed to one localized outbreak of the disease.