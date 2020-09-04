COVID impact not as significant on Muscatine's budget as predicted

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Muscatine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE — The decline in the city budget for fiscal year 2021, which started July 1, is projected to be 20.8% less, or about $233,000, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact for the previous fiscal year was not as significant as originally projected.

During its regular meeting Thursday, the Muscatine City Council discussed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the general fund and road use tax revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Finance director Nancy Lueck said

“We had a number of revenue sources that were going to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lueck said. Using a multimedia presentation she showed the virus had significant impact on hotel/motel taxes, utility franchise fees, building permits and parks and recreational fees. She said these would be impacted $545,000 in fiscal year 2020 and $429,600 in fiscal year 2021.

Lueck showed the financial department had explored cutting expenses to offset the loss of revenue, specifically in the parks, the aquatic center, and the Musser Library.