COVID impact not as significant on Muscatine's budget as predicted

MUSCATINE — The decline in the city budget for fiscal year 2021, which started July 1, is projected to be 20.8% less, or about $233,000, due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the impact for the previous fiscal year was not as significant as originally projected.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Muscatine City Council discussed the impact the COVID-19 pandemic will have on the general fund and road use tax revenues for the fiscal year that ended June 30. Finance director Nancy Lueck said
“We had a number of revenue sources that were going to be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic,” Lueck said. Using a multimedia presentation she showed the virus had significant impact on hotel/motel taxes, utility franchise fees, building permits and parks and recreational fees. She said these would be impacted $545,000 in fiscal year 2020 and $429,600 in fiscal year 2021.
Lueck showed the financial department had explored cutting expenses to offset the loss of revenue, specifically in the parks, the aquatic center, and the Musser Library.
The end of fiscal year 2020 showed less of a decline in the budget than was previously anticipated. Leuck said due to a variety of reasons, the general fund ended the fiscal year about $29,500 higher than expected. Hotel/motel tax was projected to decline by $180,000 and it had only declined by $101,000. The city also collected some FEMA funding for the flood last year. The overall discussion of the FY2020 budget will be discussed during the Oct. 8 meeting. The final audit starts Sept. 14.
Leuck also commented during the COVID-19 closures, the court system was basically closed which resulted in a revenue decrease in court fines. The city was also not able to bill the Muscatine School District for the two school resource officers because the schools were closed and the officers were not on duty in the schools.
“We do have concerns going forward for revenues,” she said. “I think business travel will be impacted for a longer period of time. I think businesses have adapted to virtual meetings and it may be a while before that rebounds for the hotel/motel taxes.”
Leuck said one issue regarding the projections of income loss due to COVID-19 is that no one knows how long the pandemic will last. She said the economy in the area has recovered a great deal over the last three months. She said there have been impacts on revenues but the department heads had been able to offset those without harming services to the community. She recommends the city use caution moving forward.
While the council members were pleased with the outcome, several said they wished to hear from the individual department heads before making any kind of decision on revenues moving forward.
