COVID numbers remain low in Louisa County

WAPELLO — While Louisa County is continuing to have low COVID-19 numbers, with only one current active case and a positivity rate of less than 1 percent, Louisa County Public Health Service Administrator Roxanne Smith remained cautious in reporting those numbers to the Louisa County Board of Health, during a Zoom meeting Tuesday.

“We have some bigger numbers around us,” she said, before returning to the more upbeat figures from Louisa County.

“We haven’t had a new case for well over a week,” Smith said, reminding the board that the window for the positivity rate, which will be used by area schools to determine in-class school attendance, is 14 days.

Despite that good news, Smith said local residents needed to remain vigilant.

“I would love for us to stay that way, but we know (the virus) is with us, so pushing out the message for (continuing) distancing and hand washing and do what we can to wear a mask,” she said.

Responding to a question from board member Joellen Schantz, Smith said that although recent reports indicated some earlier coronavirus infection numbers and rates may have been inadvertently skewed because of misattributed dates, she was more confident in the figures that were now being reported.