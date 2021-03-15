Craft fair at former Skateland in Muscatine will celebrate St. Paddy's Day Saturday

MUSCATINE — After its inaugural event last month, the owners of the former Skateland building are hoping to build on the success of the first craft fair they held with a second being held in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day.
Dustin and Kari Finley announce a St. Paddy’s Day Bazaar will be held in “The Arch” – the new name of the building the couple is using to create an event center for the community – at 701 Orange Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. While this craft fair will also have 34 openings, Kari Finley said there will be several new vendors from other areas marketing their wares, as well as a new food truck called Eats in the Street that will offer food in the parking lot.
“Some are the same – some of them were really popular last time,” Kari Finley said. “Our youngest vendor ever is Janelle and Lucina Mareno. She is 7 ½. She is really excited. She makes these fun vegan chapstick sets.”
Spots were done on a first-come, first-served basis and the show was filled within a week, Kari Finley said.
The couple purchased the building in December 2019. While Skateland closed in 2000, there were a few owners that tried using the building for other purposes. When the Finleys bought the building, they started using it for Kari’s gymnastics classes named “Rock Tumble Roll," or RTR.
They had no way of knowing that just a few months down the road the COVID-19 pandemic would cause much of the country to have to close, including all gyms in Iowa, leaving much of the income from the building in limbo. Necessity being the mother of invention, the couple changed their plans and offered the building as a new event center in the area.
Dustin Finley said the next step to opening The Arch full-time is a variance from the Muscatine Planning and Zoning Committee. Currently the building isn’t zoned for events, but is operating on an open variance. An application is in. He said the building will soon have a new fire suppression system as well.
Since The Arch opened, there has been a craft show, a couple of graduation parties and several inquiries about wedding parties.
People interested in renting the former Skateland building can contact Dustin at dustin.finley@hotmail.com or at 319-939-5997 or Kari Finley at kari.paige3@gmail.com or at 319-215-9643.