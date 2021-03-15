Craft fair at former Skateland in Muscatine will celebrate St. Paddy's Day Saturday

MUSCATINE — After its inaugural event last month, the owners of the former Skateland building are hoping to build on the success of the first craft fair they held with a second being held in conjunction with St. Patrick’s Day.

Dustin and Kari Finley announce a St. Paddy’s Day Bazaar will be held in “The Arch” – the new name of the building the couple is using to create an event center for the community – at 701 Orange Street from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. While this craft fair will also have 34 openings, Kari Finley said there will be several new vendors from other areas marketing their wares, as well as a new food truck called Eats in the Street that will offer food in the parking lot.

“Some are the same – some of them were really popular last time,” Kari Finley said. “Our youngest vendor ever is Janelle and Lucina Mareno. She is 7 ½. She is really excited. She makes these fun vegan chapstick sets.”

Spots were done on a first-come, first-served basis and the show was filled within a week, Kari Finley said.

