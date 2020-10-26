Craft show provides funding for student events

WAPELLO — How do you celebrate the harvest season with a garage full of empty whiskey bottles from a wedding reception and leftover pumpkin centerpieces from the same reception?

For Murphy Stigers and Michelle Hogan the answer was obvious – to combine the two for a fall decoration that would look great in any living room or on any stoop during the fall months. On Saturday, the mother and daughter pair displayed the results of their fusion during the Wapello Craft Show held in the Wapello Senior High School. The team had set up three tables in the gym, on which rested holiday pumpkins with a wide variety of different whiskey bottles sprouting from them.

“My husband loves bourbon and I love pumpkins and succulents so we wanted something for both of us at our wedding,” Stigers said.

While the wedding had happened only a few weeks earlier, the planning had been going on for a year. With more leftovers from the reception that they knew what to do with, Stigers and Hogan turned to their crafting and repurposing skills to create something new that could provide happiness for others. While they are not normally craft fair vendors, they learned the Wapello event was coming up and decided to join in.

