Craft show provides funding for student events

WAPELLO — How do you celebrate the harvest season with a garage full of empty whiskey bottles from a wedding reception and leftover pumpkin centerpieces from the same reception?
For Murphy Stigers and Michelle Hogan the answer was obvious – to combine the two for a fall decoration that would look great in any living room or on any stoop during the fall months. On Saturday, the mother and daughter pair displayed the results of their fusion during the Wapello Craft Show held in the Wapello Senior High School. The team had set up three tables in the gym, on which rested holiday pumpkins with a wide variety of different whiskey bottles sprouting from them.
“My husband loves bourbon and I love pumpkins and succulents so we wanted something for both of us at our wedding,” Stigers said.
While the wedding had happened only a few weeks earlier, the planning had been going on for a year. With more leftovers from the reception that they knew what to do with, Stigers and Hogan turned to their crafting and repurposing skills to create something new that could provide happiness for others. While they are not normally craft fair vendors, they learned the Wapello event was coming up and decided to join in.
Even with the show only being half an hour in, they reported selling one of the decorations. They also had plenty of competition throughout the school as artists and crafters from all over the area brought out some of their favorite wares to sell. Tables throughout the school held everything from hand knit items, to decorations to homemade food items.
Organizer Jenna Meeker said the show is entering its third year and benefits the Wapello Athletic Boosters as well as other school activities. She said about 64 vendors had set up before the 9 a.m. opening.
“We are just trying to put something on for the community and help the vendors out,” she said. “A lot of them have had a lot of their shows cancelled so they were pleased we were still having the event where they could go and sell their fall and Christmas goodies.”
She said there were several other groups from the school selling concessions and raffles. The proceeds all benefit Wapello students.
With the COVID-19 pandemic, many of the fundraisers to benefit students have not happened, Meeker said. She hopes the events will return soon.
