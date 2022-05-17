Crash claims the life of Muscatine County woman

MUSCATINE COUNTY — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office has reported that a single-vehicle crash in rural Muscatine County has resulted in the death of the driver.
At about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, a single-vehicle crash was reported in the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue in Muscatine County, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office. The caller said the vehicle was on fire in the ditch, and appeared to be occupied.
Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies, the Iowa State Patrol, Wilton Fire Department, Wilton EMS and the Atalissa Fire Department responded. An occupied 2005 Saturn Vue was fully engulfed in flames. The lone occupant, Jane Johnston, 66, of rural Muscatine County, died from her injuries at the scene.