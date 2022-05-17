Crash claims the life of Muscatine County woman

MUSCATINE COUNTY — The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office has reported that a single-vehicle crash in rural Muscatine County has resulted in the death of the driver.

At about 2:05 p.m. Tuesday, May 10, a single-vehicle crash was reported in the 1400 block of Taylor Avenue in Muscatine County, according to a news release from the Sheriff's office. The caller said the vehicle was on fire in the ditch, and appeared to be occupied.