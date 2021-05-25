Crash involving two tractor trailers results in one casualty

MUSCATINE — According to the Iowa State Patrol, one of the semitractor trailer drivers involved in a collision at the intersection of Dick Drake Highway and Grandview Avenue was pronounced dead.
The crash occurred Monday morning around 10 a.m. Shortly after, crews from Muscatine Fire Department, officers from the Muscatine Police Department, a Med Force helicopter and Muscatine County ambulance assisted.
The Iowa State Patrol handled the investigation of the crash, and the Iowa Department of Transportation is doing a report on the vehicles involved.
According to Sgt. Jose Varela of the Iowa State Patrol, one driver died while the other was not injured. The name of the deceased driver was not released.
“It looked like the (first vehicle) took a right turn a little tight and fast, which caused its load to shift,” Varela reported. That allegedly caused the vehicle to tip over onto its side, trapping the driver and causing its load of corn to spill.
The second semitractor trailer, waiting at a red light, sustained metal-on-metal damage when the first vehicle tipped over, with additional damage caused by the spill.
The spilled corn made the rescue of the first driver more difficult for the Muscatine Fire Department.
“There was a lot of corn in the roadway, which made moving and walking around the corn a challenge for everyone,” Assistant Fire Chief Mike Hartman said. “Because of the way semis are built, along with the particulars of this situation, it was a very challenging extrication for us, and it took us about 40 minutes to get him out.”
Hartman explained firefighters used cutters and saws to cut away some of the structure and open the vehicle, allowing them to get the driver out.
“We try to remove the vehicle from the patient instead of remove the patient from the vehicle,” he said, “and we had to use all kinds of different tools on this one to get access to the driver.” The driver was “beyond help,” Hartman said, by the time the Med Force helicopter arrived.
“It’s one of those things where we have to deal with complex situations like this. Sometimes they turn out well, and sometimes they don’t. Either way, it’s a horrible situation for our people to work with, but they did (Monday) what they’d done a couple weeks ago and what they continue to do on a regular basis — and that is taking whatever’s thrown at them and doing the best they can,” Hartman said.
“We’ve had a couple of fatal injuries on (Highway) 61 and on that side of town, and we ask that people be more careful with their driving and that they stay focused on what’s going on so that we can minimize these injuries and fatalities. We don’t want to deal with them any more than the people involved in them, and these events can cause a lot of pain for the families involved,” Varela said.