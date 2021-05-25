Crash involving two tractor trailers results in one casualty

Hartman explained firefighters used cutters and saws to cut away some of the structure and open the vehicle, allowing them to get the driver out.

“We try to remove the vehicle from the patient instead of remove the patient from the vehicle,” he said, “and we had to use all kinds of different tools on this one to get access to the driver.” The driver was “beyond help,” Hartman said, by the time the Med Force helicopter arrived.

“It’s one of those things where we have to deal with complex situations like this. Sometimes they turn out well, and sometimes they don’t. Either way, it’s a horrible situation for our people to work with, but they did (Monday) what they’d done a couple weeks ago and what they continue to do on a regular basis — and that is taking whatever’s thrown at them and doing the best they can,” Hartman said.

“We’ve had a couple of fatal injuries on (Highway) 61 and on that side of town, and we ask that people be more careful with their driving and that they stay focused on what’s going on so that we can minimize these injuries and fatalities. We don’t want to deal with them any more than the people involved in them, and these events can cause a lot of pain for the families involved,” Varela said.

