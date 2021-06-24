Crews forced to extend Grandview-Oregon intersection closure due to weather

MUSCATINE — While summer showers can be a nice break from the heat, the amount of rain has forced many construction crews to slow down or stop work.

With a thunderstorm-filled week expected, the city announced that the intersection of Grandview Avenue, Oregon Street and Warren Street is closed to traffic until Friday, July 9, two weeks longer than planned.

The intersection first closed Monday, June 21, to install two sections of new dual force mains, which will run from Musser Park to Muscatine Pollution Control plant at the Water and Resource Recovery facility. It will comply with Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Protection Agency’s dual use redundant force main mandate.

This week, as the project's contractor began removing pavement and digging trenches, rain quickly filled what the crews dug out. Although they pumped the water out and continued, the next few days of rain are expected to slow progress even more.

According to Public Works officials, the contractor will attempt to complete underground work in the intersection before reopening to traffic. This extended work is expected to help the Grandview Avenue Reconstruction project stay on schedule for its first year.