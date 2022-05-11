Alleged shooter arrested in Muscatine trailer park

WASHINGTON — Washington Police Department SWAT team members early Wednesday arrested and charged a 22-year-old man accused of shooting at a family member during an argument late Tuesday.

Jeremy Dwayne Adams Martin, of Washington, was arrested in rural Louisa County after members of the Washington Police Department SWAT team along with Louisa County and Muscatine County sheriff’s deputies executed a search warrant at a mobile home park where he was staying.

Martin was taken into custody without incident. A handgun and ammunition were located during the search, according to a news release from the Washington Police Department.

He was charge with intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $13,660.

Washington Police officers were called at about 10 p.m. to the 1000 block of E. Main Street to reports of a family argument that resulted in a shooting. During the investigation, officers learned that Martin allegedly displayed a handgun during an argument. Washington Police Chief Jim Lester said a family member who called the police reported other residents of the house had left because they did not feel safe.

As Martin was leaving the residence as a passenger in his girlfriend’s car, he allegedly fired a shot toward an individual standing near a doorway, striking the house. No injuries were reported.

"Mr. Adams Martin left the residence in that vehicle and fired one shot toward the house and one person who was standing outside the door of the house," Lester said. "It struck the house. It did not hit a person, but there was someone standing outside the house when the shot was fired, we believe."

Police located a Hornady 9 mm bullet casing in the street, according to an arrest report. While inspecting the front porch where the subject had been standing, officers located a railing that had been hit by the bullet and split.

The bullet had then lodged in the exterior wall.

Martin's bail was set at $10,000 cash only. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for May 20 in Washington County Court. A no-contact order was also issued.

