An incarcerated Rock Island man accuses Muscatine County jail guards of using excessive force

MUSCATINE — There has been no word on a motion by Muscatine County for summary judgement in a lawsuit against four Muscatine County jail guards accused of using excessive force against an inmate.

According to court records, Thomas D. Overton, 64, of Rock Island, filed suit in federal court on May 11, 2020, against jail guards Dimitri Wheeler, Claude Dahm, Elijah Heath and Brayton Shalladay. The suit alleges a violation of Overton’s civil rights.

Overton was a federal prisoner held in the Muscatine County Jail beginning March 13, 2018, pending a federal criminal charge of conspiracy to distribute heroin, for which Overton is currently serving four years.

According to the complaint, on May 22, 2018, Overton was fasting from sun up to sun down in observance of Ramadan. Overton said when the cells were being locked down, fasting inmates were to remain outside their cells past lock down to be served their meals.

Overton claims as he was eating, Wheeler told him he was going to "the hole," an informal term for solitary confinement. Overton said he told Wheeler he wasn’t doing anything to be written up for, went to his cell and locked the door behind him. He said about 10 minutes later Wheeler came to his cell and again told him he was going to the hole.