Annette Cahill awaits word from Iowa Supreme Court of appeal

DES MOINES — According to court records, the Iowa Supreme Court recently returned exhibits admitted during Annette Cahill’s 2019 murder trial and no word is given whether the court will grant an appeal or a new trial.
Two months after her September 2019 conviction on a charge of second-degree murder in the 1992 beating death of Corey Wieneke, Cahill’s attorneys filed a motion to appeal the verdict to the Iowa Supreme Court. She was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Muscatine County District Court after a jury trial.
During the trial, a hearing to dismiss was held on Jan. 28, 2019, and a motion for a new trial was made on Nov. 13, 2019. Cahill’s attorneys argued the verdict was contrary to the weight of the evidence and a new trial was requested based on newly discovered evidence. The defense argues there is an alternate suspect in the murder named Bob Morrison. The prosecution argued there was nothing new about the evidence and it was disclosed to the defense. The defense had said that after the conclusion of the trial someone had left a letter on the defense team’s table with an unsigned document claiming that Missy Morrison, who is deceased, had made some kind of statement the Bob Morrison had killed the victim.
“This is a conviction based on zero forensic evidence,” Elizabeth Araguas, attorney for Cahill, said after the sentencing. “There was none available. The DCI failed to adequately test any of it. This is a case tried in the 21st century and deserves 21st century technology to be used. Annette Cahill maintains her innocence and on behalf of her and her family we will continue to fight for justice and find Corey Wieneke’s real killer.”
Cahill had been convicted after a previously cold case was prosecuted when evidence came to light. Cahill, then 29, and Wieneke, 22, had been involved in a relationship and the prosecution argued they argued about him seeing another woman the night before his body was discovered.
The Wieneke homicide case went cold until 2017 when a woman approached investigators about a confession she overheard when she was a child. Jessie Becker said she overheard Cahill say, "I'm sorry I killed you, Corey," in a darkened room of the house where Cahill was living and Becker, then 9 years old, was sleeping over with friends.
The first first-degree murder trial of Cahill took place in March and ended in a hung jury. The second trial began the week of Sept. 9 and the state presented the jury with new testimony. Scott Payne said in 1992 he saw Cahill burn "blood-stained" clothing in a burn barrel in the yard of the home where she was staying "a day or two" after Wieneke was killed.