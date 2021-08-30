Annette Cahill awaits word from Iowa Supreme Court of appeal

DES MOINES — According to court records, the Iowa Supreme Court recently returned exhibits admitted during Annette Cahill’s 2019 murder trial and no word is given whether the court will grant an appeal or a new trial.

Two months after her September 2019 conviction on a charge of second-degree murder in the 1992 beating death of Corey Wieneke, Cahill’s attorneys filed a motion to appeal the verdict to the Iowa Supreme Court. She was sentenced to 50 years in prison in Muscatine County District Court after a jury trial.

During the trial, a hearing to dismiss was held on Jan. 28, 2019, and a motion for a new trial was made on Nov. 13, 2019. Cahill’s attorneys argued the verdict was contrary to the weight of the evidence and a new trial was requested based on newly discovered evidence. The defense argues there is an alternate suspect in the murder named Bob Morrison. The prosecution argued there was nothing new about the evidence and it was disclosed to the defense. The defense had said that after the conclusion of the trial someone had left a letter on the defense team’s table with an unsigned document claiming that Missy Morrison, who is deceased, had made some kind of statement the Bob Morrison had killed the victim.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}