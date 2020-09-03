Arraignment scheduled for Muscatine man accused of murder

The record said Serrano was then involved in an altercation with Stevens. When the altercation went to the ground, Serrano retrieved the knife from his pocket and stabbed Stevens twice in the abdomen. An individual at the scene was able to get the knife away from Serrano. Serrano then made reference to going to his vehicle and getting a gun. Serrano’s associates were able to convince him to leave the area and travel to Muscatine.

Several individuals attempted to render first aid to Stevens, however the efforts were unsuccessful and Stevens “succumbed to his injuries.” The file said an autopsy is pending but there was no other apparent cause of death other than the two puncture wounds in Stevens’ abdomen.

Later that morning, Serrano posted to social media, making reference to being involved in a physical altercation and stabbing someone. In the post, Serrano has what appears to be dried blood on his person and is brandishing a knife that appears to be consistent with witness accounts of the knife used in the stabbing. The knife in the social media posts has what appears to be dried blood on the blade.

Serrano was located at a residence in Muscatine. The record says he admitted to law enforcement that he had been involved in an altercation during which he stabbed an individual. A search warrant was executed on the residence he was found at and clothing consistent with those described by witnesses to the stabbing were seized.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0