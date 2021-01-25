Attempted murder charges filed against Letts man after stabbing; police seek other suspect

The police report says that Flores “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of another and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions. According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and during the fight used a knife to stab the victim twice in the upper torso. The victim suffered a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body. The woman was not mentioned in the report. Flores was found in possession of the knife believed to have been used. The report said the victim required serious medical intervention and hospitalization from the injuries.