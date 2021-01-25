Attempted murder charges filed against Letts man after stabbing; police seek other suspect

MUSCATINE – A Letts man has been charged with two counts of attempted murder and a second man is wanted by the Muscatine Police Department in connection with a stabbing Saturday, Jan. 23, in which two people were injured.
According to a press release from the Muscatine Police Department, Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, of Letts, faces two counts of attempted murder. Attempted murder is a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison. Police are also seeking Dayton Earl Michael Elliott, 26, in connection with the crime. An arrest warrant has been issued.
According to the release, officers responded Saturday to reports of a disturbance at Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview, at about 11:58 p.m. On arrival, officers discovered two subjects had been stabbed during a fight. A 25-year-old man was still at the scene and a 37-year-old woman had already been transported to the hospital by a private vehicle. Two other subjects had received unintentional cuts during the fight, which resulted in minor treatment. Both victims remain hospitalized and are expected to recover from their injuries.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elliott is asked to call 911 or Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 x 608. Elliott is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach Elliott and to call 911 if he is spotted.
The police report says that Flores “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of another and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions. According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and during the fight used a knife to stab the victim twice in the upper torso. The victim suffered a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body. The woman was not mentioned in the report. Flores was found in possession of the knife believed to have been used. The report said the victim required serious medical intervention and hospitalization from the injuries.