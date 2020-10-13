Beeman to appeal trial denial to the Iowa Supreme Court

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

He is being represented by attorneys from The Exoneration Project, a Chicago-based organization that provides free legal assistance to people who may have been wrongly convicted. The project has raised issues, including a coerced confession and other suspects. They also introduced scientific evidence. Werling had determined the evidence presented did not constitute newly discovered evidence and that the issues brought up were of no value to the defense.

Beeman’s attorneys argued in 2019 he has always maintained his innocence and the confession was coerced at the end of a two-day interrogation. Beeman’s attorneys also objected to the DNA evidence in the trial going missing. However a law requiring such evidence to be kept was only passed in 2005.

In resistance to the motion to reconsider, Muscatine County attorney James Barry and former Muscatine County attorney Alan Ostergren argued any newly discovered evidence would not change the verdict and that the motion lacks merit and should be denied.

Winkel was found dead near the campground just off a walking trail in the park. Beeman’s attorneys argued new medical evidence about the state of Winkel’s body indicate she could not have died five days earlier on April 21, 1980, as the state alleges.