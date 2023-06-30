DAVENPORT — A Muscatine man has been sentenced to 11 years and four months in federal prison after receiving a package containing methamphetamine.

According to a press release from the United States Department of Justice, Mackenzie Jacob Belnap, 31, was identified by law enforcement as a distributor of meth in eastern Iowa. The case was investigated by the United States Postal Inspection Service, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Muscatine County Drug Task Force.

He was sentenced on June 23.

According to the report, in May 2022, a package linked to Belnap was intercepted by federal authorities. The package contained nearly a pound of meth and had been shipped from California to Iowa. In all, Belnap was responsible for more than 4,500 grams of meth.

After completing his term of imprisonment, Belnap will be required to serve five years of supervised release. There is no parole in the federal system. United States Attorney Richard D. Westphal of the Southern District of Iowa made the announcement.