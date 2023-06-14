Bond was not reduced for an Iowa City man who faces multiple attempted murder charges.

Charles Edward Smith Jr.'s bond was kept at $300,000 during a video conference on Tuesday. Smith, 28, has been charged in connection with a shooting incident on May 3.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for June 23 and a jury trial scheduled to begin July 10. The date of the trial can be changed at the hearing.

“The Court gives strong consideration to the safety of the community and the likelihood Defendant shall appear for further proceedings,” District Court Judge Tamra Roberts said in the order denying the bond reduction motion. “It is therefore ordered that bond shall remain as previously set.”

Smith is charged with four counts of attempted murder, a Class B felony that can bring up to 25 years in prison; intimidation with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony that can bring up to 10 years in prison; trafficking in stolen weapons, a Class C felony; and three counts of child endangerment — non-injury, an aggravated misdemeanor. He has pleaded not guilty and demanded a speedy trial.

Police are still seeking Dejeion Terrell Moore, 20, of Rock Island, Illinois, on identical charges. He is considered armed and dangerous. The public is encouraged to call 911 if they see him and should not try to approach him.

According to the arrest reports, police responded at 9:41 p.m. May 3 to Cedar Park Apartments at 1816 Logan St. to reports of gunfire. A subject reported that her residence had been shot at.

An ongoing disturbance with several subjects had been reported throughout the night. Police learned that Moore, Smith and another subject exited an apartment building together. Moore and Smith both allegedly began firing several shots before returning to the apartment. Several of the shots went into an apartment building, including going into a residence. The report said there was a video of the shooting.

At the time of the shooting, four subjects, including an 11-year-old, were exiting the apartment. One shot struck a vehicle in front of the apartment. The driver had her three children inside the vehicle.

A search warrant was executed on the apartment Moore and Smith had come from, and two handguns were located. One of the handguns was reported stolen from Davenport.