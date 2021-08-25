Bond set for man accused of exposing himself on Muscatine High School grounds

MUSCATINE — Bond has been set for a Muscatine man charged with five counts of indecent exposure, but even if he makes bail he will not be able to return to the alleged scene of the crime.

According to court documents, a condition for Jacob Morales’ release is he will not be on Muscatine High School property for any reason. District Associate Judge Gary P. Strausser of the Seventh Judicial District of Iowa also stipulated Morales will be subject to immediate arrest for violation of the order and that the conditions for release may be reviewed at such time and greater conditions may be imposed. The stipulations were confirmed after Muscatine County Attorney James Barry requested them.

Bond for Morales has been set at $5,000 cash-only. No court records indicated he has been bailed out of the Muscatine County Jail. A preliminary hearing has been set for Sept. 3.

Morales faces five counts of indecent exposure — four aggravated misdemeanors and one serious misdemeanor — after being arrested Monday. According to police reports, officers were dispatched at about 4:18 p.m. Monday to Muscatine High School to reports of a man allegedly exposing inside of his vehicle to five girls. The subject left the scene before officers arrived. Officers located the suspect vehicle driven by Morales as he was leaving the high school parking lot and made contact with him. According to the report Morales admitted to being in the parking lot, cleaning his vehicle and smoking marijuana. During the investigation officers spoke to the girls who allege they saw him exposed.

