Burlington man sentenced to 17 years for interstate drug sales

According to a news release Lamar Harris, 37, was sentenced Friday, June 11, by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 210 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve four years of unsupervised release to follow the prison term as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Harris was found to have been involved in a long-standing conspiracy to distribute significant quantities of controlled substances, with his involvement dating back to 2011. Harris has a history of violence and two prior felony drug convictions. He was under criminal justice supervision at the time of his arrest. Harris was one of eight defendants who faced felony charges after a multi-year joint federal and state investigation which culminated in the execution of several search warrants in various locations, including several in Burlington, on Nov. 19, 2019.