Burlington man sentenced to 17 years for interstate drug sales
Burlington man sentenced to 17 years for interstate drug sales

DAVENPORT — A Burlington man will spend 17 years in prison for conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance, the United States Attorney’s officer Southern District of Iowa reported Wednesday.

According to a news release Lamar Harris, 37, was sentenced Friday, June 11, by United States District Court Chief Judge John A. Jarvey to 210 months in prison. He was also ordered to serve four years of unsupervised release to follow the prison term as well as pay $100 to the Crime Victims’ Fund.

Harris was found to have been involved in a long-standing conspiracy to distribute significant quantities of controlled substances, with his involvement dating back to 2011. Harris has a history of violence and two prior felony drug convictions. He was under criminal justice supervision at the time of his arrest. Harris was one of eight defendants who faced felony charges after a multi-year joint federal and state investigation which culminated in the execution of several search warrants in various locations, including several in Burlington, on Nov. 19, 2019.

Investigating agencies included The Federal Bureau of Investigation; Southeast Iowa Narcotics Taskforce; Burlington Police Department; Des Moines County Sheriff’s Office; West Central Illinois Taskforce; Quincy, Illinois, Police Department; Drug Enforcement Administration; Iowa Division of Narcotics Enforcement; Henry County Sheriff’s Office; Mt. Pleasant Police Department; West Burlington Police Department; Keokuk Police Department; Ft. Madison Police Department; Lee County Sheriff’s Office; Iowa City Police Department; Johnson County Sheriff’s Office; North Liberty Police Department; Coralville Police Department; Muscatine County Sheriff’s Office; Louisa County Sheriff’s Office; Washington County Sheriff’s office; Bettendorf Police Department; Illinois State Police; Macomb, Illinois, Police Department; Galesburg, Illinois, Police Department; Adams County Illinois Sheriff’s Office; and Fulton County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Office.

The case was part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, a program bringing together all levels of law enforcement and the communities they serve to reduce violent crime and make neighborhoods safer.

