Case of Muscatine woman accused of molesting a child will be continued until February

MUSCATINE – A pretrial conference for a Muscatine woman accused of sexually molesting an 8-year-old child and selling the video across state lines has been continued until next year.

According to court records, the conference for Jessica Rochelle Peters, 33, will be held at 11:20 a.m. Feb. 25, 2022. The conference that was scheduled for Dec. 17 was continued to allow the time needed for plea negotiations or discovery. Earlier a trial scheduled to begin Oct. 18 was continued. Charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, a Class C felony, and purchase or possession of the depiction of a minor in a sex act, an aggravated misdemeanor, were dismissed at the request of the state to allow federal charges to be brought.

Peters was arrested after Henry Winchip, 76, of Valparaiso, Ind., was arrested for allegedly paying Peters for photos and videos of the act. He faces felony charges of child exploitation and possession of child pornography.

According to the Indiana filings, on Aug. 12, the child's father told Muscatine police he believed Peters had been sexually abusing the child.

