Charges filed in Muscatine hit and run that injured one

MUSCATINE — An adult and a child reportedly were knocked off a motorcycle Wednesday as the result of a vehicle accident.

Falon Elaine Warren, 39, of Muscatine, was charged with reckless driving, operating under the influence, leaving the scene of an injury accident, failure to obey a stop sign, failure to provide proof of financial liability — accident-related, and no valid driver’s license. She is free on a $2,300 bond and is scheduled to appear in court at 8:15 a.m. May 4.

Assistant Chief Steve Snider said the child was wearing a helmet.

According to the arrest report, Warren was operating a grey 2006 Hyundai Santa Fe at about 3:11 p.m. Wednesday at Earl Avenue and Oregon Street.

She failed to obey a stop sign and caused a motor vehicle crash that injured the juvenile on the back of the motorcycle. The chief complaints were neck and back pain. The victim was taken to UnityPoint Trinity-Muscatine. There was no report of injuries to the victim at the time the report was made.

Warren allegedly drove off and was later found at her residence. The report says she had a strong odor of alcohol coming from her and exhibited signs of intoxication. She reportedly failed a blood alcohol test.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 3