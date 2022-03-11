Columbus Junction man accused of beating man with bar stools in home break-in

COLUMBUS JUNCTION – A Columbus Junction man on federal probation faces at least 17 years in prison after being accused of breaking into and beating a Washington County man inside his home last month.

Kevin Lee Harrison, 59, of Columbus Junction was being held in the Washington County jail on a $100,000 cash-only bond. He has petitioned the district court for a bond reduction.

A no-contact order has been issued between Harrison and the alleged victim.

According to a criminal complaint, the man was inside his residence in Ainsworth on Feb. 4 when he heard a loud banging at the front door. He opened the door to find Harrison there with an unnamed woman. Harrison allegeldy angrily confronted the man, claiming he had provided alcohol to Harrison’s adult brother earlier in the day, according to the complaint and affidavit filed by Washington County Sheriff's Deputy Robert Stewart.

Harrison then forced his way into the residence and allegedly punched the victim in the face, causing him to go to the ground and hit his head on the tile floor, court documents state.

The man told authorities Harrison punched him several more times and hit him with kitchen bar stools while he was on the ground.

The unnamed woman who accompanied Harrison to the home put herself between the two men in an attempt to stop Harrison from assaulting the man, who was bleeding profusely on the floor, according to the sheriff's office report.

Deputies arrived to find blood on the walls and floor as well as a hole in a kitchen wall consistent with a portion of a bar stool that would have struck the wall while Harrison was using it to hit the man, court documents state.

Questioned by authorities the next day, Harrison admitted to going to the victim’s house and punching him, saying the man hit him first and that he never entered the home, despite evidence of a bloody fight inside the home.

The woman who accompanied Harrison to the residence also told authorities Harrison assaulted the man inside the home and that her sweatshirt had blood on it from the incident. She said Harrison was upset the man gave his brother alcohol, according to the complaint.

The report also states Harrison is on federal probation for the manufacture of a controlled substance.

