Columbus Junction man arrested for controlled substance violation

IOWA CITY — A Columbus Junction man wanted on Muscatine and Washington County warrants for controlled substance violations was arrested Thursday morning in Iowa City.

According to the Washington County Communications Center, Jason Michael Stoneking, 39, faces felony charges and bond has been set as cash-only after a pretrial release violation. He is charged in Muscatine County with a controlled substance violation, failure to affix a drug stamp, possession of marijuana second offense, and possession of contraband in a correctional institution. Bond has been set at $5,000 cash only.

He was also wanted out of Washington County for pretrial supervision revoked on a charge of a controlled substance violation. Bond is set at $9,000. He is in the Washington County jail.

Stoneking was previously arrested in Washington on Feb. 5 for pretrial release violation and on Oct. 18, 2019 in Wapello. Original charges stem from an incident on Jan. 22, 2019 when Stoneking was arrested for driving under suspension and controlled substance violation. Offices had conducted a traffic stop at Lexington Boulevard and Highway 92 in Washington and Stoneking had been arrested for driving under suspension, third offense. At the time he also had Louisa County and Des Moines County warrants.

