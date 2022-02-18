Columbus Junction man faces multiple charges in abuse case

IOWA CITY – A Columbus Junction man faces multiple counts related to indecent conduct with a minor after a warrant was issued for his arrest in Johnson County on Feb. 11.
According to court records, Lance Michel Thomas, 52, of Columbus Junction faces one count of assault with intent to commit sexual abuse, an aggravated misdemeanor that can bring up to two years in prison. He has also been charged with indecent contact with a child, also an aggravated misdemeanor, and four counts of lascivious conduct with a minor, a serious misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail.
According to court records, the alleged juvenile victim claims on multiple occasions Thomas allegedly came into her bedroom and got in bed with her.
A no-contact order has been issued between Thomas and the alleged victim. Thomas was released on a $10,000 bond.