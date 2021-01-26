Court documents: Letts man stabbed two people, one while she was in her car

MUSCATINE – A Letts man charged with two counts of attempted murder stabbed one of the victims through a car window as the two attempted to flee the scene Saturday evening, according to court documents.
Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. No contact orders have been delivered between Flores and the two victims. Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were stabbed during an altercation and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.
The police report says Flores “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of another and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions."
According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. He sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body.
A second report said after a verbal altercation with the victims, occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview, Flores allegedly tried to assault the passenger of the vehicle.
The vehicle backed out of the parking spot while Flores was standing next to it, and struck him. As the vehicle stopped and began to move forward to leave the scene, the report said Flores charged the vehicle and stabbed the woman through the open driver’s side window as the vehicle was attempting to leave. The victim suffered a severe puncturing wound to the back of her upper torso.
The report said Flores was found in possession of a knife believed to have been used in the crime. He was identified by witnesses and had made an admission statement. There was also video surveillance of the incident, according to the report.
According to court records, Flores has also pleaded guilty to third-degree sexual abuse and possession of an offensive weapon in 2017. At the time he was given concurrent sentences not to exceed 10 years. Court records say he had sexually abused an underaged girl and had a shotgun with the barrel cut down. He was on probation for misdemeanor assault at the time of the sentencing.
Police are also seeking Dayton Earl Michael Elliott, 26, in connection with the crime. An arrest warrant has been issued. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Elliott is asked to call 911 or Lt. David O’Connor at (563) 263-9922 x.608. Elliott is known to carry weapons and should be considered armed and dangerous. The public is asked not to approach Elliott and to call 911 if he is spotted.