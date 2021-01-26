Court documents: Letts man stabbed two people, one while she was in her car

MUSCATINE – A Letts man charged with two counts of attempted murder stabbed one of the victims through a car window as the two attempted to flee the scene Saturday evening, according to court documents.

Alejandro Antonio Flores, 23, remains in the Muscatine County Jail in lieu of $500,000 bond. No contact orders have been delivered between Flores and the two victims. Police reports say that a 25-year-old man and a 37-year-old woman were stabbed during an altercation and both required medical intervention and hospitalization.

The police report says Flores “did unlawfully and intentionally attempt to cause the death of another and not under circumstances which would justify the person’s actions."

According to the report Flores allegedly started a physical fight with the man and stabbed him twice in the upper torso. He sustained a puncture wound to both the front and back of his upper body.

A second report said after a verbal altercation with the victims, occupants of a vehicle in the parking lot of Headquarters Tavern, 2108 Grandview, Flores allegedly tried to assault the passenger of the vehicle.