Davenport man accused of crashing stolen SUV into the Mississippi, killing an elderly passenger, enters not guilty plea

MUSCATINE – Joshua Scott Peters, 36, of Davenport, entered a written plea of not guilty Friday to charges stemming from allegedly crashing a stolen SUV into the Mississippi River on April 22, killing an elderly man with a disability who could not escape the vehicle.

Peters also demanded the right to a speedy trial, meaning his trial must commence by July 31. He is charged with homicide by vehicle — operating under the influence, a Class B felony punishable by up to 25 years in prison; leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison; first-degree theft, a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison; and driving while barred. A pretrial conference is scheduled for 9 a.m. June 10 in the Muscatine County Courthouse. A jury trial is tentatively scheduled for June 20. The trial may be rescheduled at the pretrial conference.

Shortly after midnight on April 22, Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Fairport State Recreation Area, 3284 Highway 22, for a missing person and stolen vehicle report. They met with the wife and daughter of William A. Talbot, 71, of Davenport, who reported their blue 2016 Chevrolet Equinox had been stolen while Talbot was inside. Deputies later learned Peters and the Talbots arrived together at the campground the previous evening and Peters ingested meth after arriving.

Deputies had been to the campground earlier in the evening for a disturbance they were unable to locate. Peters and several unidentified people were involved in an altercation. Peters fled in the SUV, and Talbot was unable to escape from the vehicle. Peters reportedly drove erratically at a high rate of speed, leaving the roadway and striking a road sign before driving about 255 feet off the roadway into the Mississippi River. Peters escaped the sinking vehicle, Talbot did not, according to the law enforcement reports. Talbot’s body was recovered inside the SUV by Muscatine County Search and Rescue later that morning.

As deputies interviewed Talbot’s wife and daughter, they received a report of homeowners holding a man, later identified as Peters, at gunpoint in Montpelier. Peters was reported to be drenched with water.

