Davenport man arrested for domestic abuse at Riverside casino
Davenport man arrested for domestic abuse at Riverside casino

RIVERSIDE – A Davenport man was arrested Tuesday morning at the Riverside Casino and Golf Resort and faces charges of third degree domestic abuse and violating a Muscatine County order of protection.

According to a report from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded at 9:27 a.m. Tuesday to reports of a physical domestic at the main entrance of the casino.

Lucas Benjamin Leonhard, 36, of Davenport, was arrested. According to court reports, building security told deputies they had video footage of Leonhard allegedly arguing with a woman and striking her. Deputies located Leonhard and were informed he had a valid no-contact order with her.

Leonhard has been released on his own recognizance. A hearing date has not been set.

In November 2017, Leonhard had been sentenced to prison in Muscatine County courts after pleading guilty to domestic abuse assault. An investigation done by the Muscatine Police Department showed Leonhard had manually choked woman and had caused bodily injuries.

He was also sentenced to five years in prison on Oct. 18, 2017 for eluding and driving under revocation.

He was arrested June 10 in Muscatine for domestic abuse assault, violation of a no-contact order, contempt, and child endangerment. A video hearing was scheduled Tuesday.

