Davenport man who led Muscatine County deputies on a chase sentenced to prison

WAPELLO — A Davenport man who ran from the police from Wapello into Muscatine County has been sentenced to prison after entering a plea arrangement and pleading guilty to possession with intent to deliver five grams or less of meth and eluding.
According to court documents, Timothy Robert Dickinson, 30, was also sentenced to pay a $2,025 in fines. Dickinson received a five-year sentence for possession and a five-year sentence for eluding, to be served simultaneously at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Oakdale.
The new charges are less than the original combined charges of a controlled substance violation; eluding – injury, operating while intoxicated, drugs or participating in a felony; operating under the influence; interference with official acts; and assault on persons in certain occupations–bodily harm.
Charges against Dickinson state that at about 7:30 p.m. June 9, an officer in Wapello spotted Dickinson driving a vehicle and not wearing a seat belt. The officer attempted to stop the vehicle. The report said Dickinson stopped at a local business, got out and attempted to go inside. The officer, who had caught up, told Dickinson several times to return to his vehicle. The officer was contacting dispatch when Dickinson jumped in the vehicle and began to back up. The officer struck the driver’s window with a collapsible baton, breaking the window.
Dickinson left the scene, traveling north on Highway 61 at speeds between 90 and 100 mph in areas posted 35 and 45 mph. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit. The vehicle continued into Muscatine County where Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to set up stop sticks at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way.
Officers report that Dickinson saw the deputies and crossed into the oncoming lane to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of his vehicle. The report said the fleeing vehicle struck a Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, spun around and came to a stop. A deputy who was trying to avoid the out-of-control vehicle was struck by the sheriff's vehicle. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released.
Dickinson and a passenger were taken into custody. Officers at the scene found drug paraphernalia and a bag with 7 grams of methamphetamine. Dickinson is also reportedly a registered sex offender and was wanted out of Scott County for registration violation.
While in the Louisa County Jail, Dickinson allegedly assaulted a jail guard on June 13. Court records say deputies were called to the jail for a disturbance.
Allegedly while Dickinson was being moved from one cell to another to be put on medical observation, and was yelling at other inmates. The guard he was with said the other inmates were doing nothing to provoke Dickinson.