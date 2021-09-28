Davenport man who led Muscatine County deputies on a chase sentenced to prison

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Dickinson left the scene, traveling north on Highway 61 at speeds between 90 and 100 mph in areas posted 35 and 45 mph. Multiple agencies joined the pursuit. The vehicle continued into Muscatine County where Muscatine County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to set up stop sticks at Highway 61 and Dick Drake Way.

Officers report that Dickinson saw the deputies and crossed into the oncoming lane to avoid the stop sticks and lost control of his vehicle. The report said the fleeing vehicle struck a Muscatine County Sheriff’s Department vehicle, spun around and came to a stop. A deputy who was trying to avoid the out-of-control vehicle was struck by the sheriff's vehicle. The deputy was treated for minor injuries and released.

Dickinson and a passenger were taken into custody. Officers at the scene found drug paraphernalia and a bag with 7 grams of methamphetamine. Dickinson is also reportedly a registered sex offender and was wanted out of Scott County for registration violation.

While in the Louisa County Jail, Dickinson allegedly assaulted a jail guard on June 13. Court records say deputies were called to the jail for a disturbance.