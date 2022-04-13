Davenport woman faces felony meth charges

WAPELLO — A Davenport woman faces felony charges after being stopped by Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies and allegedly trying to conceal a container with over 5 grams of methamphetamine.

Leann Broderson, 37, of Davenport, remains in the Louisa County Jail in lieu of a $10,000 bond. She faces charges of possession of methamphetamine over 5 grams with intent to distribute, a Class B felony; possession of methamphetamine in a correctional facility, a Class D felony; possession of a controlled substance — THC wax; possession of a controlled substance — prescription medication; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Broderson's vehicle was stopped on Highway 61 near Spruce Drive for having no license plates at about 3:17 a.m. Tuesday, April 12. Deputy Gunnar Hoffer detected a slight odor of marijuana coming from the vehicle. He asked Broderson if there was any marijuana in the vehicle. She admitted to smoking marijuana earlier and showed the deputy rolling papers. The deputy saw what appeared to be the end of a marijuana cigarette in the passenger side door handle. The deputy asked Broderson to step out of the vehicle and searched her, finding a marijuana grinder.

A probable cause search of the vehicle was conducted. Hoffer found a blue backpack that contained two silicone containers with a brown wax-like substance believed to be THC wax, two glass meth pipes with white powder and residue as well as a grey backpack with a small baggie containing a blank card, a paper towel and multiple unknown pills. He also found a deposit slip addressed to Broderson and a blue container with alleged methamphetamine.

Broderson said the bags belonged to her ex, now in rehab. Broderson was arrested and the vehicle was towed. Before entering the Louisa County Jail, Hoffer asked Broderson if she had anything else on her person, to which she said she did not. While the jail staff was searching her, they found a glass vial containing purported meth in her pant leg. She said they were not her pants.

During her first appearance, Broderson pleaded not guilty to a simple misdemeanor charge of possession of drug paraphernalia. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 22 in the Louisa County Courthouse.

