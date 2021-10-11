Defense rests in Serrano murder trial. Closing arguments are set for Tuesday.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

During Monday's testimony, jurors heard about the morning Serrano was taken into custody. Since the trial began Wednesday, jurors had heard from 25 witnesses for the prosecution, including 17 partygoers who described what they had seen as Serrano got into fights, first with Austin Hubler and then with Stevens.

In a taped interview with the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, Serrano told investigators he was "jumped" by several people at a party in rural Cedar County. He told the agent he didn't know Stevens, and didn't know he had died until agents told him. Several times Serrano asked why he had been brought into the sheriff's office when he was the one who was jumped. He also said if anyone was hurt, it didn't have anything to do with him.

Muscatine County Sheriff's deputy Matt Bowers testified he had spoken with Serrano after his interview with DCI. During the discussion, Serrano admitted that he had pulled out a knife as he was being jumped by several people. The discussion was recorded and the video of the discussion was played for the jury.

"Mother f---ers jumped me so I pulled out a f---ing knife," Serrano was shown on video saying to Bowers. "I started just swinging that b----."