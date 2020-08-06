Delinquent fines collected last year total over $106,600

According to a press release, this is the second highest collection amount in the program’s six year history. The total reflects unpaid court debts collected by the Louisa County Attorney’s office defined as delinquent under the code of Iowa.

The amount collected that was returned to Louisa County this fiscal year was over $27,000, with much of the balance going to the State of Iowa. The total collected over the six years of the program is now in excess of $585,000. These totals do not include non-delinquent fines, crime victim restitution, jail fees, and other amounts that were collected but are not included in the county attorney’s delinquent fine collection program.