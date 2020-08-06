You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Delinquent fines collected last year total over $106,600
0 comments
top story

Delinquent fines collected last year total over $106,600

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Louisa County Courthouse

Louisa County Courthouse

 File photo

WAPELLO – The Louisa County Attorney’s office has announced delinquent fine collections totaling more than $106,600 for the fiscal year 2019-20, ending June 30, 2020.

According to a press release, this is the second highest collection amount in the program’s six year history. The total reflects unpaid court debts collected by the Louisa County Attorney’s office defined as delinquent under the code of Iowa.

The amount collected that was returned to Louisa County this fiscal year was over $27,000, with much of the balance going to the State of Iowa. The total collected over the six years of the program is now in excess of $585,000. These totals do not include non-delinquent fines, crime victim restitution, jail fees, and other amounts that were collected but are not included in the county attorney’s delinquent fine collection program.

The program simultaneously restored driver’s license privileges to hundreds of defendants able to pay their delinquent fines.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News