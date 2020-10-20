DeLong arrested for allegedly attempting to entice a minor

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man who was arrested earlier this year for sexual abuse has been arrested again for enticement and sexual exploitation of a minor.
According to a press release from The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, at about 10 a.m. Monday deputies were called to an address in Muscatine County for a harassment complaint. On arrival, deputies learned the complainant’s daughter, a minor, had received sexually explicit messages from an unknown subject on the social media platform Snapchat. The suspect had attempted to entice the minor female into meeting him in Muscatine County. Investigators went to those areas in an attempt to locate the subject, but were unsuccessful.
Later the communications between the suspect and the minor picked up and investigators were able to identify the subject during those communications. The suspect is Adam Michael DeLong, 23. He was located at his residence at 608 Sycamore Street and taken into custody.
Support Local Journalism
DeLong has been charged with second-degree harassment, a serious misdemeanor; enticing a minor, a class C felony; indecent exposure, a serious misdemeanor; extortion, a class D felony; and sexual exploitation of a minor, a class C felony. Class C felonies are punishable by a term of up to 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000. Class D felonies are punishable by up to five years in prison and a fine of up to $7,500. Serious misdemeanors are punishable by up to one year in jail and up to a $1,875 fine.
He is being held in the Muscatine County Jail under $50,000 bond. Assisting with the investigation were the Muscatine County Sheriff’s office patrol/investigation division, the Muscatine Police Department patrol/investigations division and the Wilton Police Department.
In August of this year, DeLong was arrested and charged with third-degree sexual abuse. Court documents allege DeLong sexually abused a 12-year-old girl between the months of January and July 2020. According to the latest filings, several subpoenas had been attempted to be served to DeLong and he was unable to be locate. A pretrial hearing had been scheduled for Oct. 8.
A search warrant was also served to search DeLong’s premises and his personal items earlier this year, including his phone. Under the probable cause section of the warrant, the comment was made “It should be noted that this detective is very familiar with Adam DeLong due to multiple prior complaints of inappropriate contact and sexual abuse made by the parents of other juveniles. DeLong is currently being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation for said activity.”
The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office is asking for those with information regarding this or similar incidents to contact Capt. Quinn Ries at (563) 264-1088, ext. 115 or Det. Jake McCleary at ext. 105.
Sign up for our Crime & Courts newsletter
Get the latest in local public safety news with this weekly email.