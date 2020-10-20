DeLong arrested for allegedly attempting to entice a minor

MUSCATINE — A Muscatine man who was arrested earlier this year for sexual abuse has been arrested again for enticement and sexual exploitation of a minor.

According to a press release from The Muscatine County Sheriff’s office, at about 10 a.m. Monday deputies were called to an address in Muscatine County for a harassment complaint. On arrival, deputies learned the complainant’s daughter, a minor, had received sexually explicit messages from an unknown subject on the social media platform Snapchat. The suspect had attempted to entice the minor female into meeting him in Muscatine County. Investigators went to those areas in an attempt to locate the subject, but were unsuccessful.

Later the communications between the suspect and the minor picked up and investigators were able to identify the subject during those communications. The suspect is Adam Michael DeLong, 23. He was located at his residence at 608 Sycamore Street and taken into custody.

