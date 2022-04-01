Derrick Maynard's second-degree murder trial rescheduled for Aug. 16

WAPELLO — The jury trial of a man accused of second-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend has been continued from May 10 to Aug. 16.

According to court documents, assistant public defender Randall McNaughton requested a continuance for the trial of Derrick Maynard, 36, of Fairfield, citing schedule conflicts.

At about 7:55 p.m. May 18, 2020, court documents allege Maynard was driving a 2019 Ford F-650 U-Haul at Elm and Third streets in Columbus Junction. His girlfriend, Megan Reid, 29, of Fairfield, was following in a 2006 Chevrolet Cobalt with Steven Scotton of Fairfield as a passenger. A crash report from the Iowa State Patrol shows the truck was traveling southbound on Third Street and made a U-turn, striking the car. Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, Louisa County Ambulance and the Columbus Junction Fire Department responded. Reid and Scotton were taken by Louisa County EMS to the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City where Reid died from her injuries.

According to court documents, the prosecution alleges Maynard intentionally collided the U-Haul with the car and killed Reid. The narrative says Scotton reported Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the phone right before the crash and Maynard allegedly said he had insurance on the vehicle just prior to the crash. Phone records obtained during the investigation confirmed Maynard and Reid had been arguing on the day of and immediately before the crash and that Maynard was angry with Reid. The investigation also determined Maynard intensely disliked Scotton.

In an email to the Muscatine Journal, Scotton claims when Maynard topped the hill, the car was sideways doing a three-point point turn. He alleges Maynard “stomped on the gas and hit us broadside.” According to the email, the car was pushed 25 yards and there were no skid marks on the scene.

At the time of the collision, Reid’s vehicle was slowly turning in the roadway perpendicular to the direction the U-Haul was traveling, the report said. It also says data recovered from the U-Haul’s ancillary translator module revealed the U-Haul truck’s accelerator pedal was fully depressed immediately before impact and no manual braking was applied. The U-Haul struck the car broadside in the driver-side door at approximately 30 mph.

A pretrial conference was set for July 22. The trial is expected to take five days. Maynard remains free on $150,000 bond. If convicted of second-degree murder, Maynard could face a mandatory sentence of 50 years in prison.

