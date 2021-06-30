Dickinson charged with assaulting jail guard

A surveillance video shows Dickinson punch the guard with his left hand. A struggle ensued and the guard gained compliance by taking Dickinson to the ground. The guard reported Dickinson had scratched at him and attempted to poke him in the eyes and had attempted to bite him. The guard reported having to physically drag Dickinson into the cell.

The report said the guard’s radio mic was pulled from his shirt and he sustained bodily injuries as he had red marks or scratches around his neck and collarbone and redness in his left eye.

Dickinson has pleaded not guilty to the charge and demanded a speedy trial within 90 days. The charge has been combined with three other felony charges stemming from Dickinson allegedly eluding police on June 9.

According to a news release from the police department, at about 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, officers conducted a traffic stop near Spruce Street and Highway 61 on a 2005 Buick Century for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle abruptly pulled into a local business, and the driver, identified as Dickinson, attempted to enter the business. Dickinson then returned to the vehicle and attempted to back up, nearly striking a Wapello Police cruiser.