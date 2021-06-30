Dickinson charged with assaulting jail guard

WAPELLO — An additional charge has been added to the already lengthy list of charges against a convicted sex offender who allegedly led Louisa County officers on a high-speed chase that ended when he struck a Muscatine County Sheriff’s vehicle.
According to court documents, just days after being arrested for several felony charges related to the chase and drug possession, Timothy Dickinson was arrested in the Louisa County Jail after allegedly assaulting a jail guard. He has been charged with assault on persons in certain occupations — bodily injury, a Class D felony.
According to court records, on June 13 deputies were called to the Louisa County Jail for a disturbance. On entering the jail, the deputies reported seeing several articles of clothing and bedding that are issued to inmates lying on the floor in the hallway where a struggle appeared to have happened.
An investigation found Dickinson was being moved from one cell to another to be put on medical observation due to a possible medical issue. As a guard was escorting Dickinson to another cell, Dickinson reportedly walked away from the guard and began yelling at inmates in another cell. The guard got in between Dickinson and the other inmates. The guard reported Dickinson became more agitated and attempted to walk through the guard while yelling at the other inmates. The guard reported the other inmates were doing nothing to Dickinson.
A surveillance video shows Dickinson punch the guard with his left hand. A struggle ensued and the guard gained compliance by taking Dickinson to the ground. The guard reported Dickinson had scratched at him and attempted to poke him in the eyes and had attempted to bite him. The guard reported having to physically drag Dickinson into the cell.
The report said the guard’s radio mic was pulled from his shirt and he sustained bodily injuries as he had red marks or scratches around his neck and collarbone and redness in his left eye.
Dickinson has pleaded not guilty to the charge and demanded a speedy trial within 90 days. The charge has been combined with three other felony charges stemming from Dickinson allegedly eluding police on June 9.
According to a news release from the police department, at about 7:33 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, officers conducted a traffic stop near Spruce Street and Highway 61 on a 2005 Buick Century for multiple traffic violations. The vehicle abruptly pulled into a local business, and the driver, identified as Dickinson, attempted to enter the business. Dickinson then returned to the vehicle and attempted to back up, nearly striking a Wapello Police cruiser.
The release said Dickinson refused to stop and his window was shattered by an officer with a collapsible baton in an attempt to subdue Dickinson. The officer was injured in the process. Dickinson then led officers on a chase that reached speed of up to 100 mph through Wapello on Highway 61. Louisa County Sheriff’s deputies and the Iowa Department of Transportation joined the chase, which was then reaching speeds of over 110 mph for 15 miles. During the time, officers reported Dickinson and a female passenger were throwing full bottle of pop at chasing officers for unknown reasons.
Dickinson continued into Muscatine County where he crossed over into the oncoming lane of traffic near 33rd Street and Highway 61. Muscatine County Sheriff deputies attempted to set up stop sticks — a device to deflate tires — during this time. Dickinson attempted to elude the stop sticks and crashed into a Muscatine County Sheriff’s Chevy Tahoe. A deputy near the crash sustained minor injuries.
According to the release, Dickinson continued to resist arrest and was uncooperative. Dickinson was subdued by a TASER and multiple officers and deputies. After he was taken into custody, it was learned Dickinson had multiple felony outstanding sex offender registry violation arrest warrants. He was also found to be in possession of over 7 grams of methamphetamine, paraphernalia, and admitted to swallowing 3.5 grams of meth. Both subjects were provided medical attention.